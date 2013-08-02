Skin Bootcamp: Do You Need It?

If your skin hasn’t been behaving, it may be time to send it to bootcamp. That’s the thinking behind Sensai’s Recovery Concentrate ($450, neimanmarcus.com). The kit comes with 28 ampoules for a two-week treatment.

To use, apply one ampoule to skin after moisturizing each morning and night for 14 days. The concentrate boosts energy to cells, so those who use it see improvements in tired, dull skin, along with softened lines and firmer skin.

While many skin care products claim to show results in two weeks, very few are only meant to be used for that long. Would you give this kind of skin boot camp a try?

