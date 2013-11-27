10 Skin Annoyances to Avoid This Season

You know it’s the holidays: It’s cold, the heat is blasting nonstop, you are drinking nightly and time for a good night’s sleep just cannot be found! Ah, but these things aside, it is still the most wonderful time of the year when we see our friends and family in festive settings while getting our fill of yummy treats and taking in holiday cheer. That being said, with all of these events going on, your skin can, well, act out.
To help you keep your skin from being completely ruined by the holiday season, we talked to experts about the worst skin annoyances and how to fix them. Read on!
If you drink, compensate: We’re not going to tell you avoid eggnog. That’s simply ungodly. But Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Mt Sinai Medical Center in New York, reminds that drinking alcohol has been shown to deplete skin antioxidant levels, so make sure to diligently apply your antioxidants before going to your holiday party.
Invest in a cool mist humidifier: This is great to turn to when you sleep, says Dr. Zeichner, as it helps put moisture back in the air and keeps your skin hydrated. This can help the parched skin most people suffer from during holiday season. You know what else helps? Don’t forget to hydrate between those cocktails!
Add a weekly hydrating mask: Hydration masks do not replace the need to moisturize daily, but they still offer a lot of benefits. Think of it as giving your skin a drink of water: It helps to plump up your skin cells. “A hydrating mask will help stimulate skin’s natural moisturizing factor while helping to restore skin’s protective barrier, increasing moisture levels for healthier, smoother skin,” says Kim Kelder, Lead Aesthetician and Skin Care Specialist at Miraval Resort & Spa.
For stressed, itchy skin: Dr. Zeichner says to apply 1% hydrocortisone ointment from your pharmacy to cool down rashes. If it is not helping after 2 weeks, visit your dermatologist.
Cut back on the cheese: Sorry, we know it’s the holidays and the decadent brie baked in a crescent roll, smothered in jam is beyond tempting, however dairy is known for being a “pro-inflammatory” food group, increasing one’s chances of breakouts and blemishes. “To lessen your chance of getting any of these in prime party season, be sure to watch your dairy intake,” says Kelder.
Be careful with the hair tools: With all those holiday parties, chances are you’re embracing the heat tools more than ever. Consider applying a spray designed as a leave-in conditioner with anti-frizz properties, especially before styling with heat appliances, or lightly during and after wet/dry combing or brushing and styling, says Dr. Robert Dorin, a New York-based hair restoration surgeon and partner at True & Dorin Hair Loss Doctors. “This will help protect and reduce static flyaways while adding shine and luster. It will also will decrease the frictional stretch and torsional forces to the hair (especially when wet combing ) helping to prevent breakage of hair and split ends,” says Dr. Dorin.
Dry lips: Try a skin multi-tasker, such as Aquaphor Healing Skin Ointment. “With white petrolatum and lanolin, it can help soothe the skin and prevent water loss,” says Dr. Zeichner.
Don’t deny dessert: Cocoa has been proven to hydrate the skin, and dark chocolate contains flavonols, a type of antioxidant. “I don’t suggest going crazy, but desserts run rampant during the holidays so instead of denying yourself, indulge in a square or two of dark chocolate. You, and your skin, will be happy!” says Kelder.
