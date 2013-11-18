Skillshare Launches Online Fashion and Style School—And Classes Cost $19 to $29



Have you ever wanted to find out how to launch your own fashion line, or simply learn how to sew a dang dress? Well, the folks behind Skillshare — the online school that teaches everything from building web apps to hand lettering, to interior design — just launched a new Fashion and Style School, aimed at teaching budding designers essential skills from industry leaders.

And here’s the best part: They’re all available online.

Ranging in cost from $19 to $29, the classes are accessible to anyone with a computer. Simply pay for the class and gain access to a library of instructional videos from your Skillshare instructor. The videos — which you can watch at your own pace — will guide you through a complete project. You can then get feedback from your instructor and peers.

Offerings include how to Start Your Own Fashion Label, taught by Greg Armas, of Assembly New York, a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalist; a class on how to get your fashion line to market (and how to create a linesheet and lookbook) from Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo, co-founders of one of our favorite retail sites, Of A Kind; and a class on From Concept to Illustration, with Nolan Bellavance and Ava Hama, co-founders of Bellavance NYC. Hama and Bellavance worked with Gap, Theory, JF & Son, and Opening Ceremony, before launching their own label, pictured above. Plus, our very own Rachel Adler of our sister site Beauty High is teaching a class on forecasting beauty trends.

“The idea behind the School of Fashion is to help anyone learn essential skills from industry leaders who are shaping the world of fashion today, whether you’re an aspiring apparel brand mogul or simply looking to write your first style blog post, the Skillshare School of Fashion and Style will provide you with the tools to make it happen,” said Skillshare co-founder Michael Karnjanaprakorn.

Sounds pretty good to us! Head on over to Skillshare now to see the courses you can sign up for.