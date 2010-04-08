SJP NYC: The New Fragrance Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw

Exclusive photo for StyleCaster courtesy of SJP NYC.

Perpetual fashion “it” girl Sarah Jessica Parker dons a one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta gown in an advertisement for her new fragrance, SJP NYC. Inspired by Parkers counterpart, Carrie Bradshaw, SJP NYC is the ultimate accessory for any stylish NYC girl (wherever she may live). With notes of Italian mandarin, wild red strawberries, and gardenia– the new scent is a mix of fruity and floral femininity. As for the packaging, just imagine getting an exclusive peek inside of Carrie Bradshaws fabulous closet. Like the floral Oscar de la Renta dress, the packaging is a gorgeous melding of bold patterns and colors.

When asked about her new scent, Parker said, I wanted to create a fragrance with a great sense of fun and whimsy. Its about mixing things up and breaking rules, all of the things I like about fashion.” You can purchase your own 60 ml bottle of SJP NYC for $49, or opt for the smaller 30 ml bottle for $35.

