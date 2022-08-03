TikTok’s New ‘Siren Eyes’ Trend Is a Sexy Take on the Smoky Eye

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In Greek mythology a siren is a “temptress” or a “humanlike being with an alluring voice” who “lured mariners to destruction by singing.” In 2022, women are often called sirens for being so enticing, it’s almost dangerous. Think Old Hollywood stars Dorothy Dandridge and Rita Hayworth with their dramatic eye makeup. Now, TikTokers are evoking these sultry looks with what they’re calling “siren eyes.” What sounds like a complicated makeup look is actually pretty do-able at home. But you’re going to need a good black eyeliner.

We first saw anyone talk specifically about siren eyes when TikToker @DanielleMarcan gave a tutorial after fans wouldn’t stop asking about her eyeliner. A whopping 7.8 million people have watched her video, in which she shows how she makes her round eyes look more almond-shaped. That’s the key to this trend and why celebs such as Bella Hadid, Megan Fox, Alexa Demie and Lily Rose-Depp easily nail the look. Their eye shape is made for it.

That doesn’t mean those with sleepy eyes or round eyes or any other shape can’t fake the look. TikTokers @kamgregory and @makeupandmeg have great tutorials, too. Actor @jilliannicolesmith showed the stark difference between doe eyes and siren eyes with a trending sound from Mean Girls.

Each creator has a slightly different way of creating siren eyes but many of the basic steps are the same. First, grab your favorite black pencil eyeliner. We like Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Eyeliner ($34 at Nordstrom) and Maybelline New York Master Precise Skinny Gel Eyeliner ($7.98 at Amazon ) depending on your budget. You’ll also need some makeup remover or micellar water, black or brown eyeshadow and black liquid liner.

First, use the pencil eyeliner to draw the start of a cat-eye coming out the side of your eye, connecting the line to the middle of the top lash line only. Take a flat blending brush with a small amount of black or cool-toned brown eyeshadow and blend the eyeliner along the line. Use makeup remove to clean up the line as needed.

Use the same pencil liner or black liquid liner to apply a small line from the inner corner across the lash line just to wear your lashes start. (It’s the smallest line ever.) Then, flick downwards and extend the inner corner. You might need to clean this up too. Be sure to keep the middle of your upper lash line free of any eyeliner. You can get creative with another neutral shadow shade over the black line and under the lash line or just skip right to mascara. Be sure to focus on the outer lashes for that sultry look.

Smoky eye, who?!