Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Is Releasing a Disney-Inspired Line I Would Actually Wear

As soon as we heard there was going to be a Lion King remake with photorealistic computer animation, one of the first things we thought about is how beautiful it’s sure to look. The colors in the original are gorgeous enough, but with a 2019 spin, they’re crisp and bold and vibrant. So it makes perfect sense there would be a Lion King-themed makeup line, but we didn’t expect it to be this good. That’s probably because Beyoncé’s ultra-famous makeup artist Sir John is behind the line. (Bey lends her voice to the film as Nala. We cannot wait for it.) He teamed up with Luminess Cosmetics on an eight-piece limited-edition collection that’s sure to sell out even before the movie release.

The collection features an eyeshadow palette, sculpting palette, two liquid lipsticks, two bullet lipsticks, highlighter and lip balm, all in brilliant packaging. If you’re not familiar with Luminess, it’s been around for almost 25 years and started as an airbrush cosmetics line. They’ve since expanded into a full-service brand. Take a peek at the entire collection, below.

Kingdom Sculpting Palette

Six cool-toned matte sculpting shades.

$42 at Luminess

Can’t Wait to Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette

Twelve high-pigment eyeshadows in matte and shimmer finishes.

$42 at Luminess

Circle of Life Highlighter

A multi-use, gold-toned face and body highlighter.

$40 at Luminess

Be Brave Matte Lipstick

A smudge-proof lipstick with a matte, velvety finish.

$24 each at Luminess

Be Prepared Liquid Lipstick

A long-wearing, full-coverage liquid lipstick.

$24 each at Luminess

Legacy Tinted Lip Balm

A moisturizing balm with a hint of rosy color.

$24 at Luminess

The entire Sir John x Luminess collection is available on the Luminess website on June 15. It will also be available on Ulta’s website on June 16 and in Ulta stores July 1.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.