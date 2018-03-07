Beyoncé ‘s Makeup Artist Shares His Hack for Natural-Looking Foundation

When Sir John has something to say, we’re all ears. As the trusty makeup artist to a gang of famous beauties–such as Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss and thee Beyoncé–he’s basically a walking skin and makeup dictionary, with plenty of experience and expertise to show for it.

So when we stumbled upon his simple, but game-changing foundation tip over at PopSugar, we knew we had to share. Everyone’s go-to coverage plan is different, be it full, sheer or nothing at all, but Sir John is noticing that the “second skin” look is most popular in 2018; or as he likes to call it, the “just woke up and rolled out of bed and look kinda cute” look.

And for that reason (and a couple others), he recommends applying your foundation while the moisturizer on your skin is still damp. Understandably so, this may sound like a disaster-in-the-making for those with oily skin, but doing the opposite actually creates a “disconnect between how the foundation cements onto your complexion.”

So, instead of creating a smooth, breathable canvas, you’re actually adding multiple layers that may clog your pores or make your complexion look unnatural.

The best way to make your foundation look dewy and even is to apply it with a wet Beautyblender and when necessary, apply it only to the places that need coverage instead of all over. What you’re left with a seamless blend-out that looks as though you quite literally “woke up like this.”

As for the best natural-looking foundations, Sir John says his go-tos are L’Oreal Infallible Pro Glow Foundation and Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation. Does this mean we’re one step closer to looking like Queen Bey? Probably not, but we’re definitely following this advice.