The Highlighter Makeup Artist Sir John Used to Create Beyoncé’s Vogue Cover Glow

If there is a woman on this earth with more natural radiance than Beyoncé Knowles, we’d love to meet her. But, for now (and probably forever), Queen Bey reigns supreme. The only problem with a natural glow is that it can get muddled by an overload of makeup on photoshoot sets. So how does Beyoncé maintain her signature glow, even atop that shine-proof foundation?

According to Sir John, the celebrity makeup artist who created Bey’s look for her September 2018 Vogue cover, it’s important to “always apply foundation on wet, moisturized skin—it’s the best way to lock in your glow.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Sir John knew he needed an above-average plan to recreate Yoncé’s internal radiance… well, externally. So he turned to Marc Jacobs’ Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in the shade Fantasy. The product, which he applied to the natural high points of the singer’s face, offers a rose-gold finish. To enhance the shape of her cheekbones, he later mixed the gel highlighter with a foundation that was ever so slightly darker than her natural skin tone, and applied it right under the cheekbones.

So, if you’ve always wanted to look like Beyoncé (or as close as possible, at least), now is your chance! Shop Marc Jacobs’ Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter online (for only $44!) today.