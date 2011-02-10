The Single Girl’s Guide To Valentine’s Day

Do you find yourself unattached this February 14? You’re in good company with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston. This year, make Valentine’s Day all about you. Sound counterintuitive? Don’t worry, we’ve got expert advice to help make our case. Whether you’re going out on the town or having a girl’s night in, you may just find yourself starting a new tradition.
Go Out! According to Dr. Helen Fisher, who works with Match.com, there are 96 million single people in the U.S. So, get out there; don't stay home! Want to feel like your most confident self? "Do flirty gestures like swishing your hair, don't slouch and smile," says Dr. Fisher. "When you smile, people naturally mimic you, which triggers a release of dopamine (the feel-good hormone) in the brain."
Having Trouble Getting Going? It may be a couple's holiday, but bars are packed with other singles hoping to meet someone on the day of love. To get yourself out the door, Dr. Fisher suggests creating a feel-good saying to repeat to yourself that starts with "I love being myself with..." and then completing the sentence with something about yourself you love. Men are attracted to self-confident women. Make yourself feel even sexier by buying a new red lipstick, like January Jones's!
Girls' Night Out Live it up like Kristin Callavari and Lauren Conrad! Want to increase your odds of meeting someone? "When you go out with your girlfriends, it's less likely you'll meet someone when you're in a big group of women. It's very intimidating to guys; if you really want to meet somebody go out with one girlfriend, or just a couple," Susan and Jennifer from ZGoddess.com advise.
Put Your Best Face Forward According to Mally Roncal of Mally Beauty, you can't go wrong with a seductive smoky eye like the makeup Christina Hendricks wore to the SAG Awards. After all, "What man can resist a girl with come-hither eye makeup?" Remember to always use a shadow base to make sure everything stays where you put it. Using a thick eyeshadow stick is the secret to an easy, but still sexy smoky eye.
Switch Up Your Smoky Eye Mally Roncal suggests using a shimmery plum for your Valentine's Day smoky eye, like Mila Kunis. Draw the plum shadow stick along your lash lines, then blend it just past the crease with your finger. Line your roots again and carefully smudge the line around your lower lashes. Use a black waterproof pencil on the bottom inner rim eye, and finish it off with a volumizing mascara.
Morning-After Makeup If your hot hairstyle and sultry eye makeup snared you a guest spot in someone else's bed for the night, be prepared for the trip home. Last night's eyeliner probably looks more crusty than cute the next day. "My Evercolor Shadow Sticks won't take up a lot of room in your purse and you can use them to blend together any leftover eye make-up in the AM," Mally Roncal advises. Put on another coat of mascara and some concealer and you'll be good to go.
How To Make It Last Say you meet a hot guy while out on Valentine's Day but worry that it won't last because of the high-pressure, overly-romanticized day on which the two of you met. Susan and Jennifer from ZGoddess have the following advice: "When it goes up really fast, it can go down really fast, so pace yourself. Think of it this way: You went out and met somebody on a night when you weren't supposed to. So you can apply that to another night."
Create A Zen Den Feel like having a calm night in this V-Day? Zen and spa guru Ole Henrikson suggests turning your bathroom into an at-home spa. "Soft music, aromatic candles and a single rose in a pretty vase, will set the tone for a distinct experience. This type of setting allows for complete relaxation and de-stressing." Even if you're going out, take a few moments to zen out first!
Indulge Yourself Maximize your pampering with Ole Henrikson's at-home skin inhalation therapy: "Start by filling your bathroom sink 1/3 of the way with warm water and add 15 drops of eucalyptus or lavender oil. Drench a terry face cloth and place it on your face for approximately 30 seconds, repeating five times. This will mimic the steaming process during a spa facial."