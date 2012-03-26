‘The Night The Sun Came Up’ Singer Dev On Her Favorite Beauty Looks And Trends

Being a new ck one color spokeswoman comes with its perks, like being able to wear all the ck one makeup you want. Singer, songwriter and new mom Dev told me all about her recent addiction to the new ck one collection. “I’ve gotten to use it at home and on the road for my show, plus for my new single “Naked” I used it in the entire video,” she explained one afternoon in the basement lounge of Hotel Americano. “I love, love, love, the 3-in-1 foundation, the Gloss Eyecolor is really easy and it doesn’t crease and the Powder Eyeshadow Quad is perfect for those girls who need to be walked through it every morning.”

The 22-year-old songstress is no stranger to color. “I’m kind of a dork, but I love the neon stuff,” she admitted. “I was someplace random the other day, like JCPenney’s and I was trying to buy the little girls’ neon belts — so embarrassing.”

With a new album released tomorrow, the “Like a G6” singer will have plenty of opportunities to accessorize her looks with a pop of color. “I like to add visuals to these songs that everyone has heard,” Dev explained. “On stage I get to give it what the song deserves. I play up my makeup and lashes, because I am more than a singer — I’m a performer. Fashion and makeup goes hand-in-hand with the music. So when I’m on the road I get to play it up a bit.”

Dev is particularly excited for this one full leopard number she gets to wear on tour for her new “The Night The Sun Came Up” album. “You bet it will be accessorized with some neon.”

Besides the fluorescent hue, how does this mother and performer wear color daily? “It’s all about accessorizing,” she said. “I love to wear color on my hair or nails. Do baby steps, start with a little lip or some blush or use a colored eyeliner instead. You like color more when you start off small.”

But one beauty trend she’d never try? “I honestly don’t know, I’d try anything, even the weird stuff.”

ck one color collection will be available in April exclusively at Ulta.