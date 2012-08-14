Singer Janelle Monáe Announced As Newest CoverGirl

A week after it was announced that P!nk would join the elite CoverGirl crew that includes Ellen DeGeneres, Sofia Vergara and Drew Barrymore, we have a new name to add to the mix. Janelle Monáe, the sultry songstress and hipster fave with a penchant for monochromatic menswear, has officially signed on to be CoverGirl’s new face — and we’re thrilled!

Earlier today, the singer confirmed the news via Twitter, stating, “I’m strong. I’m beautiful. I AM A COVERGIRL!!!!” That kind of enthusiasm is exactly what we like to see! Although Monae has stated that she does her own makeup for the majority of her performances, she’s quickly snagging tips from the experts — like CoverGirl’s global creative design director Pat McGrath. “She’s not only one of the most talented people in the universe but she’s also one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet,” she said. “She told me to do the whole lip liner thing first so that it stains my mouth and makes the color last. Thank you, Pat!”

To see Janelle’s first CoverGirl ad, pick up the September issue of Vogue!