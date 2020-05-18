There’s Now Hot Cheeto-Scented Nail Polish and I’m Not Mad at It

When we were kids, it seems like everything was scented. From markers to stickers to nail polish, it all smelled a bit fruity. Well, everything old is new again. SinfulColors’ Sweet and Salty nail polish collection isn’t just full of fun colors, it also smells like some of your favorite desserts, too. Singer Bebe Rexha is the face of the collection and she posted a cute photo on Instagram showing off the Taco Tuesday color. “@sinfulcolors_official just dropped 6 nail polish shades that looks and smell like different snacks…I have never been happier,” she wrote.

We’re especially into pops of orange on our nails this summer so we’re all over the Cheese Puff shade. It’s that perfect vibrant cirtus—but smells a bit like Hot Cheetos. No complaints here. If salty snacks aren’t your jam, reach for the confetti shade Donut Even or black-and-white Chocolate Cake. There’s something for all your moods—and cravings.

Right now, the ultra-affordable collection is sold out online but Walmart is restocking the line ASAP. Shop it now, below, and sign up to be notified when it’s back before it’s gone again—for good this time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sinful Colors Sweet and Salty Nail Polish in Cheese Puff

A bright orange.

Sinful Colors Sweet and Salty Nail Polish in Chocolate Cake

A black with white dots.

Sinful Colors Sweet and Salty Nail Polish in Cookies and Creme

A tan with black specs.

Sinful Colors Sweet and Salty Nail Polish in Donut Even

A rainbow confetti.

Sinful Colors Sweet and Salty Nail Polish in Pizza Party

A tan with reg and gold confetti.

Sinful Colors Sweet and Salty Nail Polish in Taco Tuesday

A yellow with red, green and white confetti.