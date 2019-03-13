This Fashion Blogger Just Launched the Chicest Under-$10 Accessories at Target

Scroll To See More Images
Coachella is next month and that means festival season is on and poppin’. Those planning to brave the Californian desert are likely focused on what they’ll be wearing from the neck down: fringe, florals, flowy dresses, and denim cut-offs. Or as we like to call it, the unofficial festival season uniform. Thankfully, seasoned festival goer and style influencer Julie Sariñana is here to remind us that our mane game is just as important with a Sincerely Jules-approved festival collection at Target.
If you’re not familiar with Sariñana, sneak a peek at her Instagram feed and you’ll see her style mantra is all about laid-back, cool-girl Cali vibes. TBH, it’s the reason we love her… all 5.1 million of us who stalk her page daily. And since she’s mastered the stylish-but-not-overdone look we’ve been trying to accomplish for years, it makes sense that she would expand her expertise to hair accessories.
Her second scünci collaboration is our springtime boho dreams realized. From silk headbands to jeweled barrettes, she’s got it all and the best part about this new drop is everything’s under $10. Keep scrolling to see the entire Sincerely Jules x scünci 12-piece collection and snag your favorites before it’s too late, even if strolling through Coachella is just a dream.
6pk Bobby Pins with Rainbow Stones
Add one to your ‘do or stack them all (criss-cross or straight) for major sparkle.
$8 at Target
Barrette and Bobby Slides
The styling possibilities are endless with this set of a blinged-out star and bar bobby pins.
$6 at Target
Bobby Pin with Rainbow Stones
Bring on the fringe. We’ve never been more obsessed with a bobby pin.
$8 at Target
Hair Rings with Stones
Add these hair gems to your braids, twists or ponys.
$5 at Target
Headwrap with Rainbow Stones
This headband makes crowning yourself with jewels quite doable.
$10 at Target
Headwrap with Rhinestones
An elastic headband full of glitter and rhinestones is the chicest way to keep your strands out of your face.
$10 at Target
Knitted Turban Headband
This turban-wrapped headband adds a pop of color to any boho-style dress.
$10 at Target
Open Center Jaw Clip
Secure strands back with this pink quartz jaw clip which is equally fashionable and functional.
$8 at Target
Rainbow Stripe Headband
This headband was practically made for festival-wearing. It’s got bold, bright colors and an oversized bow so what’s not to love?
$10 at Target
Turban Headwrap with Lurex
The metallics and shimmer in this knotted band make this old-school style 2019 appropriate.
$10 at Target
Black Visor Headwrap
Is it really a festival if there’s not a fashionable visor to block the sun?
$10 at Target
Velvet Scrunchies
The only way to bring velvet into springtime is with this pair of scrunchies.
$7 at Target
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.