This Fashion Blogger Just Launched the Chicest Under-$10 Accessories at Target

Scroll To See More Images

Coachella is next month and that means festival season is on and poppin’. Those planning to brave the Californian desert are likely focused on what they’ll be wearing from the neck down: fringe, florals, flowy dresses, and denim cut-offs. Or as we like to call it, the unofficial festival season uniform. Thankfully, seasoned festival goer and style influencer Julie Sariñana is here to remind us that our mane game is just as important with a Sincerely Jules-approved festival collection at Target.

If you’re not familiar with Sariñana, sneak a peek at her Instagram feed and you’ll see her style mantra is all about laid-back, cool-girl Cali vibes. TBH, it’s the reason we love her… all 5.1 million of us who stalk her page daily. And since she’s mastered the stylish-but-not-overdone look we’ve been trying to accomplish for years, it makes sense that she would expand her expertise to hair accessories.

Her second scünci collaboration is our springtime boho dreams realized. From silk headbands to jeweled barrettes, she’s got it all and the best part about this new drop is everything’s under $10. Keep scrolling to see the entire Sincerely Jules x scünci 12-piece collection and snag your favorites before it’s too late, even if strolling through Coachella is just a dream.

6pk Bobby Pins with Rainbow Stones

Add one to your ‘do or stack them all (criss-cross or straight) for major sparkle.

$8 at Target

Barrette and Bobby Slides

The styling possibilities are endless with this set of a blinged-out star and bar bobby pins.

$6 at Target

Bobby Pin with Rainbow Stones

Bring on the fringe. We’ve never been more obsessed with a bobby pin.

$8 at Target

Hair Rings with Stones

Add these hair gems to your braids, twists or ponys.

$5 at Target

Headwrap with Rainbow Stones

This headband makes crowning yourself with jewels quite doable.

$10 at Target

Headwrap with Rhinestones

An elastic headband full of glitter and rhinestones is the chicest way to keep your strands out of your face.

$10 at Target

Knitted Turban Headband

This turban-wrapped headband adds a pop of color to any boho-style dress.

$10 at Target

Open Center Jaw Clip

Secure strands back with this pink quartz jaw clip which is equally fashionable and functional.

$8 at Target

Rainbow Stripe Headband

This headband was practically made for festival-wearing. It’s got bold, bright colors and an oversized bow so what’s not to love?

$10 at Target

Turban Headwrap with Lurex

The metallics and shimmer in this knotted band make this old-school style 2019 appropriate.

$10 at Target

Black Visor Headwrap

Is it really a festival if there’s not a fashionable visor to block the sun?

$10 at Target

Velvet Scrunchies

The only way to bring velvet into springtime is with this pair of scrunchies.

$7 at Target

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.