Simply Inspired: How To Complete Your Floral Look

As true fashionistas know, makeup and clothes go hand in hand to really rock a look. We’ve teamed up with Simply Vera Vera Wang to show you how to get some of your favorite trends of the season, from florals to bold prints and how to incorporate some of the hottest makeup looks at the same time. We’ll take you step by step through the entire makeup look, explaining what you need to achieve each look and why it works with the fashion trend. Look out for more to come in the next few days!

With spring here in full-force, florals are all we want to be pulling out of our closets right now. Whether they are in the form of flowing dresses, sheer blouses or bouncy skirts anything that has a flower print is instantly being stockpiled now that the sun is constantly shining.

To compliment these floral prints, a makeup look has to be wisely chosen to complete your spring wardrobe. When most people think of spring, we think of light, luminescent and glowing skin with neutral, shimmery makeup to complete the look. We recruited the help of makeup artist Andie Markoe-Bryne and the new Simply Vera Vera Wang Cosmetics Collection — available exclusively at Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com — to get the look for our next floral outfit, concentrating on gorgeous, glowing skin and rosy cheeks. The new collection marks Vera Wang’s first venture into beauty and is designed to enhance a woman’s natural features.

“Makeup should let the real you shine through,” says Wang. “Skin is your best accessory.”

Above, Andie explains to us the steps for a gorgeous glowing complexion and soft smokey eye — both of which are ideal compliments to a bold floral print.

For more information about our relationship with Simply Vera Vera Wang click here cmp.ly/3.

Makeup: Andie Markoe-Bryne, Bryan Bantry

Hairstylist: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry

Model: Eileen, Muse NYC

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Liz Doupnik