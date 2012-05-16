Simply Inspired: How To Complete Your Floral Look

As true fashionistas know, makeup and clothes go hand in hand to really rock a look. We’ve teamed up with Simply Vera Vera Wang to show you how to get some of your favorite trends of the season, from florals to bold prints and how to incorporate some of the hottest makeup looks at the same time. We’ll take you step by step through the entire makeup look, explaining what you need to achieve each look and why it works with the fashion trend. Look out for more to come in the next few days!
With spring here in full-force, florals are all we want to be pulling out of our closets right now. Whether they are in the form of flowing dresses, sheer blouses or bouncy skirts anything that has a flower print is instantly being stockpiled now that the sun is constantly shining.
To compliment these floral prints, a makeup look has to be wisely chosen to complete your spring wardrobe. When most people think of spring, we think of light, luminescent and glowing skin with neutral, shimmery makeup to complete the look. We recruited the help of makeup artist Andie Markoe-Bryne and the new Simply Vera Vera Wang Cosmetics Collection — available exclusively at Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com — to get the look for our next floral outfit, concentrating on gorgeous, glowing skin and rosy cheeks. The new collection marks Vera Wang’s first venture into beauty and is designed to enhance a woman’s natural features.
“Makeup should let the real you shine through,” says Wang. “Skin is your best accessory.”
Above, Andie explains to us the steps for a gorgeous glowing complexion and soft smokey eye — both of which are ideal compliments to a bold floral print.
For more information about our relationship with Simply Vera Vera Wang click here cmp.ly/3.
Makeup: Andie Markoe-Bryne, Bryan Bantry
Hairstylist: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry
Model: Eileen, Muse NYC
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Liz Doupnik
Step 4: Dab Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Concealer underneath your eyes blending with your fingers. Use the pen-like applicator along your T-Zone and down your nose and chin as well since it also has brightening properties, as it conceals any flaws or redness.
Step 6: Gently dab Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Pressed Powder across
your face with a large fluffy brush. Concentrate on your T-Zone to
eliminate shine and set your makeup. Blend the four shades of the
compact together to create a radiance.
Step 7: Sweep Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Powder Blush upwards across your cheeks (Andie used shade 314 which is a dusty rose) with an angled brush, focusing in on the apples of the cheeks. Blend carefully to create a soft effect.
Step 9: Use a smaller brush to sweep the other side of the duo shadow (a pinky rose) over the previous light mauve color along the crease and blend gently with your fingers.
Step 10: Take the same pinky rose color from your shadow duo on a small brush and run it under your lower lash line to open up your eyes and make you look more awake.
Step 11: Taking another Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo shade (Angie used shade 413, a light matte grey with a contrasting shimmer shadow), use a fluffy brush in the outer corner of the eye and through the crease to contour.
Step 12: Wet your brush and use the same matte grey shadow as a liner, smudging it into your upper lash line with a small angled brush to add definition.
Step 14: Tie the look together with a natural lipstick shade to
complete the entire rosy, glowing look. Angie used Simply Vera Vera Wang
Smoothing Lip Color in shade 712, a plum. A rosy glow perfectly
compliments any floral dress or top, giving you the all-around
spring-ready look.
(Clothing Credits: Simply Vera Vera Wang Floral Dress, $58, Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Two Tone Floral Necklace, $50.00, Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Two Tone Swag Necklace, $44.00, Kohls.com)