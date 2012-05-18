StyleCaster
Simply Inspired: How To Pull Off A Two-Toned Look

StyleCaster

Rachel Adler
by
As true fashionistas know, makeup and clothes go hand in hand to really rock a look. We’ve teamed up with Simply Vera Vera Wang to show you how to get some of your favorite trends of the season, from florals to bold prints and how to incorporate some of the hottest makeup looks at the same time. We’ll take you step by step through the entire makeup look, explaining what you need to achieve each look and why it works with the fashion trend. Look out for more to come in the next few days!

Although playing with bold colors has been a trend on the runways for a couple of seasons now, we’ve never claimed that it’s the easiest of styles to pull off. But many designers are now working with us to make bold prints and shades more approachable to help your classic staples pop even more.  Makeup artists have been doing the same thing with classic looks, such as a bold lip paired with a bright eye, a dramatic metallic liner that color contrasts with your eye shadow, or even the easiest of all: a two-tone lip effect.

Hanging around on sets, we’ve been seeing a lot of artists add a touch of color in the middle of a bold lip to add a bit of dimension to the look. We recruited the help of makeup artist Andie Markoe-Bryne and the new Simply Vera Vera Wang Cosmetics Collection — available exclusively at Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com — to learn how to incorporate the color blocking trend while focusing in on fresh and healthy skin as a base with a fun pop of lip color. The new collection marks Vera Wang’s first venture into beauty and is designed to enhance a woman’s natural features.

“When it comes to creating a beautiful base for color application, the lip is no exception,” notes Wang. “A flash of color can instantly transform any look.”

Above, Andie explains to us the steps for getting a trendy, two-toned lip.

For more information about our relationship with Simply Vera Vera Wang click here cmp.ly/3.

Makeup: Andie Markoe-Bryne, Bryan Bantry
Hairstylist: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry
Model: Eileen, Muse NYC
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Liz Doupnik

Step 1: Begin by applying the Simply Vera Vera Wang Skin Brightening Primer all over your face, starting at the center and blending outward.

Step 2: Even out your skin tone by applying Simply Vera Vera Wang Skin Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer to your face. Remember to go over your lids to ensure that your entire face is blended smoothly.

Step 3: Gently pat the Simply Vera Vera Wang Smoothing Lip Primer on and above your lips to fill in any lines and create a base for a bold lip.

Step 4: Using your finger, pat the Simply Vera Vera Wang Eye Illuminating Primer onto your lids. This sets the stage for long-lasting eye color.

Step 5: Dot on Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Concealer under your eyes, down the center of your nose, between your brows and on your cupid's bow and blend with your finger to perfect any imperfections, while at the same time adding a brightening highlight.

Step 6: Take the Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo in Shade 402 (a soft pale pink/sparkling brown duo) and sweep the softer color over the lid with a large shadow brush. This hue will brighten your eyes without competing with your lip color.

Step 7: Using the soft beige shadow color of the Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo (known as Shade 402), take a blending brush and sweep it all over the crease of your eyelids to create definition.
Step 8: With the Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Pressed Powder, swirl both shades together and apply over your entire face for an even and radiant complexion.

Step 9: Generously apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Length Enhancing Mascara in black to your upper and lower lashes for perfectly lengthened results.

Step 10: Using Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Powder Blush in Shade 312 (a light coral), concentrate on the apples of your cheeks and blend out for a sophisticated, fresh finish. This will add warmth, but not an overbearing flush of color to your face.

Step 11: Line your lips with Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Wear Lip Liner in Shade 904, a burgundy, beginning at the upper bow of your lips and drawing a natural lip line to the corner to help prevent feathering when you apply your lip color. 

Step 12: With a lip brush, apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Smoothing Lip Color in Shade 707 (a soft rose) to the outer corners of your mouth, leaving the middle of your lips free of color.

Step 13: With Simply Vera Vera Wang Smoothing Lip Color in Shade 709 (a pretty pink petunia hue), apply this color with a lip brush to the center of your lips for a color-block definition.

Step 14: You now have a perfectly color-blocked lip that adds a touch of dimension to your look. This will not only attract attention to the center of your lips and make them appear larger, but it's also a fun way to dress up a bold print look.

(Clothing Credits: Simply Vera Vera Wang Mixed-Media Colorblock Cardigan, $58.00, kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Floral Tank, $50.00, kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Skinny Ankle Jeans, $50.00, kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Flats, $59.99, kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Two Tone Briolette Bib Necklace, $38.00, kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Two Tone Multistrand Bracelet, $34.00, kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Jet Simulated Crystal Cuff Bracelet, $26.00, kohls.com)

