Simply Inspired: How To Pull Off A Two-Toned Look

As true fashionistas know, makeup and clothes go hand in hand to really rock a look. We’ve teamed up with Simply Vera Vera Wang to show you how to get some of your favorite trends of the season, from florals to bold prints and how to incorporate some of the hottest makeup looks at the same time. We’ll take you step by step through the entire makeup look, explaining what you need to achieve each look and why it works with the fashion trend. Look out for more to come in the next few days!

Although playing with bold colors has been a trend on the runways for a couple of seasons now, we’ve never claimed that it’s the easiest of styles to pull off. But many designers are now working with us to make bold prints and shades more approachable to help your classic staples pop even more. Makeup artists have been doing the same thing with classic looks, such as a bold lip paired with a bright eye, a dramatic metallic liner that color contrasts with your eye shadow, or even the easiest of all: a two-tone lip effect.

Hanging around on sets, we’ve been seeing a lot of artists add a touch of color in the middle of a bold lip to add a bit of dimension to the look. We recruited the help of makeup artist Andie Markoe-Bryne and the new Simply Vera Vera Wang Cosmetics Collection — available exclusively at Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com — to learn how to incorporate the color blocking trend while focusing in on fresh and healthy skin as a base with a fun pop of lip color. The new collection marks Vera Wang’s first venture into beauty and is designed to enhance a woman’s natural features.

“When it comes to creating a beautiful base for color application, the lip is no exception,” notes Wang. “A flash of color can instantly transform any look.”

Above, Andie explains to us the steps for getting a trendy, two-toned lip.

For more information about our relationship with Simply Vera Vera Wang click here cmp.ly/3.

Makeup: Andie Markoe-Bryne, Bryan Bantry

Hairstylist: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry

Model: Eileen, Muse NYC

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Liz Doupnik