Simply Inspired: Nail The Neutral Look

As true fashionistas know, makeup and clothes go hand in hand to really rock a look. We’ve teamed up with Simply Vera Vera Wang to show you how to get some of your favorite trends of the season, from florals to bold prints and how to incorporate some of the hottest makeup looks at the same time. We’ll take you step by step through the entire makeup look, explaining what you need to achieve each look and why it works with the fashion trend. Look out for more to come in the next few days!

Perfecting the traditional smokey eye is something every girl should have in their beauty arsenal, but it can take years of practice. We live a life that revolves around neutrals, so whether you balance out your brights with a softer tone or you simply like to stick to the basics, a neutral staple is just that – a staple. This season, this beauty staple has been upgraded to full-on look. Clean, fresh faces dominated the runway in February, emphasizing natural features and the subtle accentuation of cheeks, brows, eyes and lips. Nude blushes replaced bronzers, brown mascara dominated black, while earth tones held center stage for lips and eyes.

In an effort to nail this coveted look, we recruited the help of makeup artist Andie Markoe-Bryne and the new Simply Vera Vera Wang Cosmetics Collection — available exclusively at Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com — to learn the best way to layer on long-lasting shades, pull off a neutral smokey eye, and perfect a flawless complexion to perfect the look. The new collection marks Vera Wang’s first venture into beauty and is designed to enhance a woman’s natural features.

“A boldly defined eye is one of my favorite looks,” says Wang. “Who has time for touch-ups? Modern women need eye makeup that lasts.”

Above, Andie explains to us the steps for getting the perfect neutral smokey eye.

Makeup: Andie Markoe-Bryne, Bryan Bantry

Hairstylist: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry

Model: Eileen, Muse NYC

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Liz Doupnik