StyleCaster
Share

Simply Inspired: Nail The Neutral Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

Simply Inspired: Nail The Neutral Look

Rachel Adler
by
Simply Inspired: Nail The Neutral Look
21 Start slideshow

As true fashionistas know, makeup and clothes go hand in hand to really rock a look. We’ve teamed up with Simply Vera Vera Wang to show you how to get some of your favorite trends of the season, from florals to bold prints and how to incorporate some of the hottest makeup looks at the same time. We’ll take you step by step through the entire makeup look, explaining what you need to achieve each look and why it works with the fashion trend. Look out for more to come in the next few days!

Perfecting the traditional smokey eye is something every girl should have in their beauty arsenal, but it can take years of practice. We live a life that revolves around neutrals, so whether you balance out your brights with a softer tone or you simply like to stick to the basics, a neutral staple is just that – a staple. This season, this beauty staple has been upgraded to full-on look. Clean, fresh faces dominated the runway in February, emphasizing natural features and the subtle accentuation of cheeks, brows, eyes and lips. Nude blushes replaced bronzers, brown mascara dominated black, while earth tones held center stage for lips and eyes.

In an effort to nail this coveted look, we recruited the help of makeup artist Andie Markoe-Bryne and the new Simply Vera Vera Wang Cosmetics Collection — available exclusively at Kohl’s stores nationwide and Kohls.com — to learn the best way to layer on long-lasting shades, pull off a neutral smokey eye, and perfect a flawless complexion to perfect the look. The new collection marks Vera Wang’s first venture into beauty and is designed to enhance a woman’s natural features.

“A boldly defined eye is one of my favorite looks,” says Wang. “Who has time for touch-ups? Modern women need eye makeup that lasts.”

Above, Andie explains to us the steps for getting the perfect neutral smokey eye.

For more information about our relationship with Simply Vera Vera Wang click here cmp.ly/3.

Makeup: Andie Markoe-Bryne, Bryan Bantry
Hairstylist: Stefano Greco, Bryan Bantry
Model: Eileen, Muse NYC
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Liz Doupnik

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Step 1: Using a lip brush, liberally apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Soothing Balm to get natural skin conditioning and long-term hydration.

Step 2: Starting at the center of your face, apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Skin Brightening Primer and work outward with your fingers to achieve the perfect canvas.

Step 3: Using your finger, create a base for your eyeshadow application with Simply Vera Vera Wang Eye Illuminating Primer all over your eyelids.

Step 4: Pat the Simply Vera Vera Wang Smoothing Lip Primer on and above your lips to prep and perfect the mouth and blur visible fine lines.

Step 5: Dot the Simply Vera Vera Wang Skin Illuminating Tinted Moisturizer in the center of your face and blend outward and down your neck for perfectly moisturized and glowing skin.

Step 6: Dot the Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Concealer underneath your eyes, down the center of your nose, and between your brows to conceal flaws and add a touch of brightening highlight.

Step 7: Sweep the Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Pressed Powder under your eyes, over your lids and over your face to create an even, radiant complexion while setting the look.

Step 8: With the Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo in Shade 406 (a soft shimmery pink and bronze), use a large eyeshadow brush and apply the pink shade as a simple, clean wash of sheer color over your entire lid.

Step 9: Again, using the Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo in Shade 406, now sweep the shimmering bronze shade across your lid.

Step 10: With Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo in Shade 405, use a denser brush and sweep the rich brown matte color into the crease of your eye for a hint of depth and smokiness.

Step 11: Using a flat, dense brush, sweep the dark shimmery bronze color of Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo (in Shade 405) under your lower lashes to create a dramatic effect.

Step 12: For perfectly defined eyes, press Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Wear Eyeliner in Shade 503 (a rich caramel brown) onto the roots of your eyelashes, with a thicker application towards the outside of your eye.

Step 13: Again, using the Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Wear Eyeliner in Shade 503 (a rich caramel brown), apply to your lower lashes as close as possible to the roots of your eyelashes to create soft definition.

Step 14: Sweep the darker shade of Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo in Shade 405 (a rich brown matte) over the liner on your lower lashes to blend color and achieve optimal eye shading.

Step 15: Using your finger, pat the dark shimmery bronze color of Simply Vera Vera Wang Transforming Shadow Duo in Shade 405 onto the center of your lids to enhance your eye for a warm, natural effect while adding increased smokiness.

Step 16: Using Simply Vera Vera Wang Long Wear Eyeliner in Shade 503 (a shimmery brown), line your waterline for some bold definition.

Step 17: Apply several coats of Simply Vera Vera Wang Volume Enhancing Mascara in black to your upper and lower lashes for intense, bountiful volume.

Step 18: For a perfect glow, use a small tapered brush to apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Illuminating Powder Blush in Shade 312 (a soft coral), focusing on the apples of your cheeks and blending outward.

Step 19: Using a lip brush, apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Smoothing Lip Color in Shade 701 (a soft tangerine) to your lips for a stay-true moisturizing color.

Step 20: For a glossy finish, liberally apply Simply Vera Vera Wang Smooth Shine Lip Gloss in Shade 802 (a shimmery dusty rose) over your lips and reapply as needed.

Step 21: You now have a gorgeous, neutral smokey eye to tie together your everyday staples!

(Clothing Credits: Simply Vera Vera Wang Asymmetrical Empire Top, $48.00, Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Open-Front Cardigan, $64.00, Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Skinny Ankle Jeans, $50.00, Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Platform Wedge Sandals, $69.99, Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Two-Tone Mesh Swag Necklace, $50.00 Kohls.com; Simply Vera Vera Wang Silver Tone Multi-strand Necklace, $44.00, Kohls.com)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Products That Will Simplify Your Life

10 Products That Will Simplify Your Life
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share