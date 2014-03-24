Simple Nail Art: Inspiration for Your Easiest Manicure Ever

Nail art may have taken the beauty world by storm a few seasons ago, and while it’s certainly calming down — trading intricate works of art for simple nail art shapes and colors — if the runways are any indication of the trend, it’s not going anywhere. If you’re dying to get artsy with your nails but you’re not exactly gifted in the art department, simple nail art can work for you. Below are eight easy manicures you can DIY at home!

Black nail polish might be the furthest thing from spring inspired, but we love the touch of white on the tips from the runway at Kenzo. If you’re feeling experimental, opt for another color. Pastels are one of the biggest trends this spring, and can replace white in a heartbeat. Once you paint your nails with the base color, dab a small blob of the lighter color towards the tip of your nails. Using a toothpick (or the tip of a mechanical pencil), spread out the color in random strokes across the nail, but not all the way to the bottom.

For an edgier look, take a note from Prabal Gurung and keep your nails nude with a sinister tip. Once you draw a straight line of burgundy for a French tip, use the brush to just pull the color down for the “drips.”

The manicure from Tracy Reese may look complicated, but all you need is a black striper brush. Draw two horizontal and two vertical black lines over a pastel base for window pane nail art.

Cushnie Et Ochs used a futuristic gold band, but all you have to do to get this look is use metallic gold polish to paint a thick horizontal line across the center of your nail. Easy!

If the minimalist aesthetic is your thing, bring the look to your nails with this Carmen Marc Valvo-inspired nail art. All it takes is a clear base coat and a black French tip, which is super on trend.

Take ombre nails up a notch with glitter! Paint your nails with a silver base coat, then paint the top half with black polish. Use a silver glitter top coat and your’e good to go, looking like you just stepped off the runway at Nicole Miller.

This look from Mara Hoffman brings the season to life! Paint your nails with a nude base, then draw a few orange lines from the bottom center of the nail up in a few different directions. The best part about this look is that it doesn’t need to be precise.

We admit it: We saved the best for last. Take a note from Christian Siriano’s book and paint the base of your nail nude, putting a finishing touch on things with a small stroke of yellow polish from the center of the nail up to the center of the tip. Simple and chic at its finest, ladies.