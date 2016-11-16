30 Simple Makeup Ideas to Copy Right Now

In a season filled with metallic smoky eyes, dramatic contour, and surprising-to-no-one red lips, sometimes you just want to get out the door without having to fumble with glitter or false lashes or complicated holiday-themed lip art for once. And while yes, nobody’s stopping you from embracing the whole no-makeup-makeup thing, it’s not a sin to want something to punch up your look just a little bit, as Aretha would say.

With that in mind, we found 30 simple makeup ideas, including an golden-bronze, two-step smoky eye, a fun geometric liner idea, and an easy way to pull of green—yes, green—eyeshadow without looking like an ugly sweater party reject. Even better, you’ll have a solid chunk of time that would have been spent cut-creasing left to figure out what you’re going to wear to all the holiday fetes you’ve got lined up. Major makeup inspiration for every single one of ’em, ahead.