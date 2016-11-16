StyleCaster
Share

30 Simple Makeup Ideas to Copy Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Simple Makeup Ideas to Copy Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Simple Makeup Ideas
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

In a season filled with metallic smoky eyes, dramatic contour, and surprising-to-no-one red lips, sometimes you just want to get out the door without having to fumble with glitter or false lashes or complicated holiday-themed lip art for once. And while yes, nobody’s stopping you from embracing the whole no-makeup-makeup thing, it’s not a sin to want something to punch up your look just a little bit, as Aretha would say.

MORE: 50 So-Pretty Holiday Hair Ideas to Try This Season

With that in mind, we found 30 simple makeup ideas, including an golden-bronze, two-step smoky eye, a fun geometric liner idea, and an easy way to pull of green—yes, green—eyeshadow without looking like an ugly sweater party reject. Even better, you’ll have a solid chunk of time that would have been spent cut-creasing left to figure out what you’re going to wear to all the holiday fetes you’ve got lined up. Major makeup inspiration for every single one of ’em, ahead.

MORE: 19 Dark Lipstick Colors to Upgrade Your Look On-the-Fly

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Dark Lips
Dark Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Natural Smoky Eye
Natural Smoky Eye
Photo: Imaxtree
The New Cut Crease
The New Cut Crease
Photo: Imaxtree
Earth Tones
Earth Tones
Photo: Imaxtree
Metallic Accents
Metallic Accents
Photo: Imaxtree
Aqua Cat-Eye
Aqua Cat-Eye
Photo: Imaxtree
Yellow Eyes
Yellow Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
Bubblegum Pink Lips
Bubblegum Pink Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
The Most Subtle Cat-Eye
The Most Subtle Cat-Eye
Photo: Imaxtree
All-Over Bronze
All-Over Bronze
Photo: Imaxtree
Burgundy Lips
Burgundy Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Geometric White Shadow
Geometric White Shadow
Photo: Imaxtree
Dark Lips
Dark Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Gunmetal Smoky Eyes
Gunmetal Smoky Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
All-Over Highlight
All-Over Highlight
Photo: Imaxtree
Berry Lips
Berry Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Gold Lids
Gold Lids
Photo: Imaxtree
Lime Green Eyeshadow
Lime Green Eyeshadow
Photo: Imaxtree
Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Matchy-Matchy Makeup
Photo: Imaxtree
White Eyeliner
White Eyeliner
Photo: Imaxtree
Glittery Lids
Glittery Lids
Photo: Imaxtree
Brown Tones
Brown Tones
Photo: Imaxtree
Subtle Blush
Subtle Blush
Photo: Imaxtree
Packed-On Burnt Orange Eyeshadow
Packed-On Burnt Orange Eyeshadow
Photo: Imaxtree
Deep Lips with Glittery Eyes
Deep Lips with Glittery Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
Reverse Eyeshadow
Reverse Eyeshadow
Photo: Imaxtree
Punchy Lips
Punchy Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
Kohl-Lined Eyes
Kohl-Lined Eyes
Photo: Imaxtree
Bold Brows and True Red Lips
Bold Brows and True Red Lips
Photo: Imaxtree
A Two-Toned Smoky Eye
A Two-Toned Smoky Eye
Photo: Imaxtree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Best Drugstore Face Moisturizers Under $10

10 Best Drugstore Face Moisturizers Under $10
  • Dark Lips
  • Natural Smoky Eye
  • The New Cut Crease
  • Earth Tones
  • Metallic Accents
  • Aqua Cat-Eye
  • Yellow Eyes
  • Bubblegum Pink Lips
  • The Most Subtle Cat-Eye
  • All-Over Bronze
  • Burgundy Lips
  • Geometric White Shadow
  • Dark Lips
  • Gunmetal Smoky Eyes
  • All-Over Highlight
  • Berry Lips
  • Gold Lids
  • Lime Green Eyeshadow
  • Matchy-Matchy Makeup
  • White Eyeliner
  • Glittery Lids
  • Brown Tones
  • Subtle Blush
  • Packed-On Burnt Orange Eyeshadow
  • Deep Lips with Glittery Eyes
  • Reverse Eyeshadow
  • Punchy Lips
  • Kohl-Lined Eyes
  • Bold Brows and True Red Lips
  • A Two-Toned Smoky Eye

Promoted Stories

share