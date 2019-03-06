The Tattoo Trend That Combines Minimalism With the Best Part of Spring

Scroll To See More Images
The best kind of tattoos are the ones with a Napoleon complex. Allow me to explain. I’m talking about the ones that are small in size, but demand the attention of anyone within a five foot vicinity of you. Sure, they’re sort-of minuscule compared to your bigger ones (if you have that many). And it probably took about 10 seconds for you to decide that you actually wanted it. But more often than not, these are the teeny shapes (simple floral ones included) that mesmerize with intricate line work and vibrant color. I know because I’m the girl who will stop you in the middle of the street and ask where you got it from.
My tattoo philosophy is that it’s never a bad time to get one. There are no ink rules, though trends are definitely coming and going. Last year it was all about bold blast-overs and huge hand pokes on top of the ones that seem to have a permanent spot on our Instagram feeds. Those are typically minimal illustrations and black and white fine lines. But if I had to pinpoint the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T. designs, it’s definitely the simple floral tattoo.
Simply put, it’s a hodge-podge of everything a minimalist would love. They’re usually small in size, extremely intricate in terms of line work, but still vibrant if you opt for color. And with spring finally on the horizon, we can’t think of a better time to start gathering inspo…or at least just gawking over the art. Here’s the best of Insta-inspo for your viewing pleasure.
The teeniest rose.
Floral figure.
A permanent bouquet.
@nicsmithtattooist Thanks so much to Nikita for getting this done today. I have some wildflowers (swipe to see) still available for £50.
A single wildflower.
Make a wish.
A Jasmine for good luck.
#Daylily is considered ideal to give for the 6th #wedding #anniversary. In this version with specular #flowers you can use it as a #friendship #tattoo. . . . L'emerocallide è considerato il fiore ideale da regalare per il 6°anniversario di matrimonio. In questa versione con i #fiori speculari lo puoi usare come #tatuaggio dell'#amicizia.
Matching lilies.
Three Delphiniums.
Artist- @sweekstattoos Studio- Ink Spot in Milwaukee
Violets for one.
A floral trifecta.
🌱🌿✨
Brains and beauty.
🌿floral wrist band (SWIPE for full) ☁️ whatsapp me for bookings/enquiries @92488016!
A permanent wristband.
"You are extraordinarily wonderful", the blue rose exclaims. A truly wonderful personality, almost chimera-like is what the blue rose says about the receiver. . A person who receives the blue rose is the subject of much speculation and thought. A complex personality that does not allow easy interpretation is what the blue rose indicates. . Since the blue rose itself is a rarity in nature, it stands for something that is hardly within one's grasp, an object that seems too difficult to be achieved. Thus the blue rose is admired and revered as an unrealizable dream. . Tattoo for Friska @friskarosaline
The bluest of roses.
Matching wildflowers.
Two little ones.
Vibrant botanicals.
Florals on the rib.
A clavicle bouquet.
Falling petals.
lil baby is all healed up! I didn't say much about this when I first got it but I came up with the idea for a dandelion tattoo in high school. Found the artist I wanted last year about this time after I finally had a good grasp on how I wanted the design to look. I am so so thankful to be carrying Summer's piece close to my heart forever because the people it represents remind me to be curious, kind, and to always have hope. Art is so powerful. This little inking brings me a rush of happiness every time I see it 😌🥰
Darling dandelions.
Floral fine lines.
A flower constellation.
The perfect pair.
Floral piece for Valentina!
Words in bloom.
A magenta lotus.
Just fine.