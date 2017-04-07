OMG: This Woman Hasn’t Cut Her Nails in 3 Years

Quick question for you: When’s the last time you cut (or filed) your nails? Maybe a few nights ago? Or last week? Or even a month or two ago? For me, it was last night, because I absolutely hate when my nails are even slightly long. So I can’t imagine ditching my nail file or clippers for another, you know, thousand days or so, which is exactly what one woman did. Meet Simone Taylor, the 16-year-old girl who hasn’t cut her nails in over three years—and has the photos to prove it.



According to The Sun, Taylor has been growing her nails since the summer of 2014, and has even re-taught herself how to type and write with her six-inch nails (yup). “I have exams at the moment, and it’s hard to write,” Taylor said in an interview. “After one hour of writing, my hands really hurt. On the computer, I have to type using my knuckles.” That, folks, is dedication.

Taylor alleges that her self-proclaimed “addiction” to long nails began the day she watched nail-painting tutorials on YouTube and was inspired to see how long she could grow her own. “It wasn’t my intention to grow them so long, but as they grew, so did the amount of compliments, and they became more and more a part of me,” said Taylor. “During my first year, I always thought to myself, ‘I’m gonna cut them tomorrow,’ but I never did.”

Taylor has since won online contents for her long nails and has no plans of cutting them any time soon (even though the simple act of putting on clothes can take “ages,” according to the teen): “… I’ve always felt good about my long nails and will never cut them off, despite the negative comments,” she added. And, hey, who are we to judge? We certainly wouldn’t want to be the manicurist doing her nails (it apparently takes Taylor three hours to paint them), but if this is what makes her happy, then cool. As for me, I’ll be nervously filing my nails, lest they get any wise ideas. Scroll down to see more photos of Taylor’s nails!