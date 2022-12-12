Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Blush Is the Perfect Tint for All Your Cold Girl Makeup Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, the latest makeup trend to reach viral TikTok status is “cold girl makeup”. According to our own resident beauty expert, Elizabeth Denton, it’s a “just-got-in-from-the-snow, sitting-by-the-fireplace vibe that’s pretty on literally everyone.”

What do you need to achieve this look? Pink or red lips, silver or white glittery eyeshadow, tons of mascara, and a red or pink blush that gives you a bit of a frosty feel. One beauty product I’ve been loving to mimic this effect is the SIMIHAZE Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo in Red Moon. This blush duo is made with a velvet-cream pigment and a sheer, emollient-rich balm for a dual-sided experience your makeup is going to thank you for. Learn more about the product below.

SIMIHAZE Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo

This Sephora exclusive creamy blush is only available at the beauty giant and we suggest you go get it before it’s sold out nationwide. This portable, compact cream-blush duo is set with two contrasting finishes to help achieve the perfect natural look. If you’re into the Cold Girl Makeup trend, try this medium coverage formula on for size. Bonus points for the camellia oil which nourishes skin and soothes any irritation or inflammation you might get from actually being in the cold—it is almost winter after all.

We love that this product is also free of parabens and mineral oil, on top of being cruelty-free. Watch it melt into your skin for a gorgeous finish.

I mean, you should see the reviews on Sephora’s website—customers are stockpiling the beloved creamy cheek tiny. One reviewer in particular had a lot to rave about, saying “This is the best cream blush I’ve ever used and I’ve tried many! Both formulas blend easily and truly achieve a flushed-from-within look and finish. Even my renowned make-up artist son-in-law complimented my makeup when I saw him the other day … the ultimate stamp of approval!”

