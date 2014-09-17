Instagram Insta-Glam: Silver Shadow

Whether you go for a smokey eye or a total wash over the lid, we can’t help but love silver eyeshadow lately. It’s right on trend with metallics for fall, plus it’s the perfect way to step up your makeup game for a night out. Use it as an accent color, as an eyeliner, or as a full on winged shadow look and you’ll have a gorgeous makeup look everyone will love.

We wanted some inspiration for silver shadow, so we turned to Instagram to see the most double tapped looks. Take a peek at our favorites, then tell us how you’ll be wearing silver shadow in the comments below!

