Instagram Insta-Glam: Silver Shadow

Whether you go for a smokey eye or a total wash over the lid, we can’t help but love silver eyeshadow lately. It’s right on trend with metallics for fall, plus it’s the perfect way to step up your makeup game for a night out. Use it as an accent color, as an eyeliner, or as a full on winged shadow look and you’ll have a gorgeous makeup look everyone will love.
We wanted some inspiration for silver shadow, so we turned to Instagram to see the most double tapped looks. Take a peek at our favorites, then tell us how you’ll be wearing silver shadow in the comments below!
More on Beauty High:
The New Eyeshadow Palettes You Need in Your Kit
8 Eyeshadow Palettes That Help You Master the Smokey Eye
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Eyeshadow
@Andreaagp's silver smokey eye and pink gloss is perfect for date night.
Photo:
Instagram
@Glammakeupartist showed off this stunning silver smokey eye with false lashes. Excuse us while we go try to recreate this for the weekend.
Photo:
Instagram
@Lotstar's incredible metallic silver eye is the stuff dreams are made of.
Photo:
Instagram
@Studiolegraine shows off the most perfectly blended silver eye makeup we've ever seen.
Photo:
Instagram
@Raffa_souzza paired a silver and purple smokey eye with a serious black liquid cat eye for a coveted look.
Photo:
Instagram
@Thebeautyfriend posted this stunning silver winged out shadow. Would you try this editorial look?
Photo:
Instagram
@Flaviacmota is all smiles with her silvery eye makeup, and it's easy to see why.
Photo:
Instagram