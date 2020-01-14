Here’s Why Silica Supplements Are The Latest Up and Coming Hair Vitamin

Scroll To See More Images

Nurticeutcials (a.k.a. vitamins and supplements that we take for beauty purposes) are certainly nothing new, but there’s a lesser-known skin and hair care star that’s starting to get noticed. Silicia is gaining traction in the beauty sphere as of late for its hair-enhancing magical powers. Silica is one of the most abundant natural elements found in the body, and unsurprisingly, it’s critical for healthy skin and hair. Silicia hair growth supplements are not only linked with accelerated hair re-growth, but it’s also an integral part of our skin’s natural regeneration process (i.e. our body’s natural anti-aging product.)

The mineral helps aid cell renewal because and plays a critical role in our body’s collagen production. Silica helps our cells retain moisture and connects protein molecules, functioning like glue. All science jargon aside, Silica has actually been found to help promote balanced hormones, and hormonal disturbances are one of the main causes of hair thinning. Secondly, Silica helps transport nutrients to certain parts of our body, including our skin and hair. If traditional hair, skin and nail vitamins have done little to help your hair thinning woes, consider giving one of these potent Silica supplements a try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Now Supplements SIlica Complex

These vegan tablets not only help support healthy hair and skin, but they’re also great for your bones and joints.

2. Living Silica Collagen Booster

3. Kal Silica Plus Tablets

These high-potency tablets are formulated with ActivTab Technology to ensure each tablet properly absorbed for maximum effectiveness within 30 minutes.