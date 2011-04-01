Sigrid Flirts For Rouge Coco Shine, Biebs Expands Line Again

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

The Biebs is of course expanding his dog-tag fragrance collection, because why wouldn’t he, by adding two more scents to the line. Doesn’t he have like, an Xbox to play? (WWD)

Illamasqua’s Toxic Nature collection doesn’t only include amazing polish colors, but also sheer cream pigments and bright hued lipsticks. (T Magazine)

Apparently almost all women are embarassed by the appearance of their pits, and Dove is now making a deodorant to help make your armpits more attractive. (WSJ)

Esprit Jeans launched a “Jeans Style” fragrance for both the his and her jeans lines for the brand. (Design Scene)

L’Oreal’s latest spokesperson is Ines de la Fressange, one of Karl Lagerfeld’s most iconic muses. (Bellasugar)

And, we’ll leave you with a bit of gorgeousness from Chanel and Sigrid, for Rouge Coco Shine: