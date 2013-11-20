10 Signs You’re Addicted to Lip Balm

We’ve all got our vices. For some it may be red lipstick, for others it may be dry shampoo, but for many, lip balm becomes more of a way of life than a beauty product. Call us crazy, but nothing feels better than moisturized lips, and though it may be true that many lip balms contain a bit of alcohol so that they actually dry your lips so that you need to use more product, getting addicted to lip balm isn’t exactly hard.

Because we want you to know you’re not alone (and because we’re trying to justify our own lip balm obsession), here are 10 signs that you’re addicted to lip balm. Please note: No where in this article will we tell you that this addiction needs to stop.

1. You don’t just have one lip balm. You have your purse lip balm, your car lip balm, your desk lip balm, your nightstand lip balm and so on.

2. Years of disappointment have taught you to never buy a clutch that’s too small to fit your lip balm inside. If your lip balm can’t come with, you can’t go out with your friends.

3. You’ve actually finished a stick of lip balm. Twice.

4. When you found out about yearly lip balm subscription services on Etsy, your heart skipped a beat.

5. It’s not that you don’t want to be a good friend, but when your bestie needs to borrow your lip balm because she forgot hers, you lie and say you don’t have it on you. (Side note: Kudos on not sharing germs).

6. When the drugstore is sold out of your favorite flavor of lip balm, it’s basically a sign of the end of the world.

7. Whenever you see a new kind of lip balm, you need to try it before immediately going back to Ol’ Reliable.

8. You apply your lip balm about every 15 minutes, because being apart for too long is too difficult to bear. (Absence makes the heart grow fonder.)

9. When you’re at a party and spot someone else applying lip balm, you form an immediate, unbreakable bond.

10. As amazing as you think matte lipstick looks, it’s never going to happen. Your lips would cry without their daily dose of balm.

