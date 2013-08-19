10 Signs You Should Break Up With Your Hairdresser

Going to the hair salon can mean a lot of different things. You could be getting your routine maintenance at the salon, transitioning your look for a new season or dramatically changing your style. But whatever you plan on doing, there’s one thing you should be avoiding: A bad hair appointment.

For the salon experience to be a positive one, there are a few red flags to look out for when it comes to your stylist. Below are 10 signs that you should break up with your hairdresser, because no one wants to leave the salon looking worse than when they went in.

1. “That’s not looking how I wanted it to.” These words should never, ever be uttered during a hair appointment. Whether it’s cut or color, you need to be able to trust your hairdresser, or problems will inevitably follow. Hearing this could mean that the hairdresser is inexperienced, wasn’t paying attention or any number of other things. Even if the hair isn’t coming out how it’s expected to, the hairdresser should never say that to the client in the middle of the appointment.

2. A trim should mean a trim. We’ve lost count of the amount of times we’ve gone into a salon asking for a trim, and left with four inches of hair missing. This could be due to miscommunication (everyone has a different idea of what “trim” means), or it could be that your stylist simply disregarded what you asked for. Either way, losing inches of hair when you’re not aiming to can be heartbreaking.

3. The lines of communication are down. Following the miscommunication of a trim is the miscommunication of, well, everything. The best hairdressers sit down with you before they even wash your hair and ask about what you hope to get out of the appointment. They should ask about your style preferences, your daily maintenance, your texture and everything else that can affect your hair. If you don’t have this conversation, there’s a lot of room open for interpretation.

4. Socializing takes priority over hair. When you’re getting your hair colored, there tends to be plenty of down time for the colorist. No one expects them to wait on clients hand and foot, but if your hairdresser gets to the point of socializing, reading magazines and eating where they forget about your hair, it’s time to dump them. Leaving hair color on for too long can be damaging, plus it’ll ruin the color you actually wanted to leave with.

5. Everyone gets the same cut. If you see an army of bob haircuts leaving the chair you’re about to sit on, run. Sure, there are trends, but it’s unlikely that every single person who went to your hairdresser before you asked for the same exact haircut. If your hairstylist can only churn out one look, the future is looking bleak.

6. Your example picture is disregarded. Showing an example picture is highly recommended as it makes for much, much more succinct communication. But, when that picture is completely tossed to the side and you leave the salon with the opposite of what you asked for, your hairdresser will never give you what you ask for and you’ll be perpetually dissatisfied with your style.

7. Blow drying becomes a damaging nightmare. Even if your cut and color went perfectly, you still have to get through the blow dry without damage. Whether it’s not putting heat protectant on your hair or it’s using a heat styling product on way too high of a temperature setting, be sure you’re out of the line of fire when it comes to heat damage after an appointment.

8. It’s always “Bring your puppy to work day.” We say break up with not only the hairdresser, but also the salon who allows a puppy to roam free. For sanitary reasons and attention-stealing reasons alike, this is a huge red flag.

9. Vacations are more common than working days. Highly unlikely, we know, but some hairdressers are fond of taking vacations (aren’t we all?). This one only becomes a problem when you can never get an appointment because they’re always away. Sad as it may be, your hair might thank you for finding a new, more reliable stylist.

10. The phone is attached to their hand. Regardless of whether it’s a phone call, a text or an Instagram, when you’re in the chair, attention should be paid. Someone who is constantly on the phone tends to be distracted, especially when their job requires hands to be free at all times.

Image via Istock