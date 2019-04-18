This Genius Brush Cleaner Made Me Finally Wash Mine

I consider myself a pretty clean person. I never let my dirty clothes pile up, I don’t leave dishes in the skin and I always—always—wash my face before going to bed. But when it comes to washing my makeup brushes, I get extremely lazy and ignore what feels like a chore for as long as possible. I’m ashamed. But the Sigma Sigmagic Scrub made me finally wash them, leaving them looking fresh and new and smelling great. I’m never going back to my old ways.

You probably know how bad dirty makeup brushes are for your skin. They can actually cause real harm, including giving you a fungal infection, E. coli or a dangerous staph infection. Gross. Less seriously, your makeup won’t blend correctly and the bristles on the brush could even fall off, forcing you to buy all new brushes. That’s why makeup artists and derms recommend washing your brushes at least every seven-to-ten days. This tool just might make it a lot easier.

Sigma’s Sigmagic Scrub isn’t a new product for the brand, but somehow I missed its launch altogether or else I would have been shouting it from the rooftops even sooner. It’s perfect for lazy people like me who want to do chores in as little steps as possible. It’s basically just a cleansing mat and brush cleaner in one—but even cooler than you might think.

The plastic disc also has little suction cups on the bottom to stick to the inside of your sink. You can just rub your brushes over the pad and watch all your old makeup go down the drain. (Anyone else find that so satisfying?) It could not be easier. And I love that the cleanser is 100 percent natural and made with only four ingredients, including ethically-sourced palm oil (certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) and virgin coconut oil.

Has it been a while since you washed your brushes? Grab the Sigma Sigmatic Scrub for $19 on Sigma’s website.

