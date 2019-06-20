Sigma Beauty’s Insane Blowout Sale Is Up to 75 Percent Off

I don’t need new lipsticks (even though I want them). I don’t need more eyeliner. But I always need new beauty tools, especially makeup brushes. The Sigma Beauty Summer Blowout Sale is right up my alley. The brand is known for stellar makeup, of course, but also cult-favorite brushes and brush cleaning products that look a bit like scary contraptions but actually keep your beauty tools safe and dry. And for eight days, you can grab up to 75 percent off all this and more.

I told you about Sigma’s genius brush cleaner that finally got me to clean mine. It has such great technology and doesn’t look ugly in my bathroom. You can pick up that and some sponges or stock up on brush cleanser. If you prefer to just go straight to makeup, it’s included in the sale, as well. Think eyeshadow palettes and eyebrow pencils and yes, even lipstick.

Here’s the breakdown: any makeup that’s being discontinued is 75 percent off, discontinued brush sets are 60 percent off, discontinued individual brushes are 40-50 percent off and all permanent products are 30 percent off. Plus, you can get free U.S. shipping on orders over $30. Below, a few must-haves to get you started.

Brush Cleaning Mat

Swirl around and wash off dirt, oil and makeup on this silicone mat. During the sale, it’ll be less than $23.

$32 at Sigma

Warm Neutrals Volume 2 Eyeshadow Palette

During the summer blowout, you can grab this rosy shadow palette for less than $28. With matte, frost, shimmer and glitter finishes, the possibilities are endless.

$39 at Sigma

3DHD Blender

Stock up on this angeled sponge that makes sculpting and highlighting even easier. It’ll be less than $11.

$15 at Sigma

The Sigma Beauty Summer Blowout Sale goes from July 8 to July 15 only on Sigma’s website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.