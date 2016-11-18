Sigma Lip Switch Holographic Lip Gloss Pics and Review

Quick quiz: What do Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, Lisa Frank, and pretty much any shirt you ever bought at Limited Too have in common? Other than the fact that they were your lifeblood during the early aughts, they were also all holographic as hell.

You know what we’re talking about—the iridescent, two-toned, shimmery fabrics and hair clips that you thought looked so insanely cool, yet were actually kinda tacky (please see below picture of Britney Spears circa 2000 for reference). And lest you think the trend died a decade ago, Sigma Beauty is bringing it back this week with insanely cool holographic lip glosses that the internet is losing its shit over.

Last week, Sigma announced via Instagram its new holographic Lip Switch set, which are five psychedelic, lava-lamp-looking lip glosses in shades of, uh, orangey…purpley…yellowy…something something colors. Basically, if the ‘90s and a shimmering unicorn had a baby, these lip glosses would be the result. And we’re freaking in LOVE. Just check out these images:



These glosses are definitely glossy in every sense of the word, but unlike the sticky Juicy Tubes of yesteryear, these feel more like lip oils than super glue, meaning they won’t weigh your lips down or attract lint and fuzz like sticky paper. Also, they smell like sugary cupcakes—or, to get specific, “funfetti cake with vanilla frosting,” says one editor—which is something we can all get behind.

Unfortunately, you won’t get the same holographic effect you see in these pictures unless you seriously glob the formula onto your lips, which is absolutely uncomfortable and not realistic for real life (though it looks hella cool in pictures). Still, if you’re looking for a hydrating lip gloss with a ton of Instagram #tbt appeal, then try out these lip glosses ASAP, and get transported back to a simpler, shinier time.