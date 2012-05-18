Sienna Miller’s Secret Beauty Weapon; Animal Testing Running Rampant Again

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into the weekend:

After having a hair dye disaster with henna, Sienna Miller used Heinz ketchup in her hair for a year. We’re wondering if she tried all 57 varieties. [SMH]

Maybelline is coming out with a new line of ‘Color Show’ nail polishes inspired runway looks. Which designer would you want to wear? [Teen Vogue]

Just before turning 40, Jenny McCarthy will be posing nude in Playboy. A+ for confidence, but we feel a little funky about a mother bearing all for the Hef. [US]

After a short hiatus, giant makeup companies like Avon, Estee Lauder, and Mary Kay have resumed product testing on animals. Really, guys? [Yahoo]

Would you try permanent eyeliner? Sure, you’ll never have to worry about raccoon eyes again, but is permanent makeup taking it too far? [American Health and Beauty]

