Sienna Miller’s Take On Fragrance & Her Number One Beauty Rule

Sienna Miller has always been a glowing beauty, but now that she is pregnant it almost hurts to look at her. And while the blonde bombshell is inspired by the beauties of the ’60s, she is definitely a beauty icon in her own right. “It was a really amazing time and I’m drawn to that style, and anyone who’s not too overdone,” Miller told Elle UK. And throughout her pregnancy, her loyalty to Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin has never faltered, even though her routine has switched up a bit. Miller explains she has taken more time to herself and uses and body oils to prevent unwanted stretch marks.

And being a mother-to-be it is no wonder why her current project is so important to her. Miller is the face of BOSS Orange’s new limited edition fragrance benefiting UNICEF and fund school fees for children in Madagascar. “My first fragrance was Hugo Woman,” she said. “It’s such a personal thing, a fragrance, but it’s how it makes you feel, and this is a particularly uplifting and joyful and youthful fragrance.”

