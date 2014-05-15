Beauty Buzz: Sienna Miller Goes Red, “Hand Lifts” Are On the Rise, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Looking for a healthy warm weather snack? Try these fruit-infused ice pops. [The Beauty Department]

2. Sienna Miller has been spotted on set of her new movie “American Sniper” with red hair – she’s certainly a color chameleon, but we’re already missing her blonde days. [Daily Makeover]

3. We’ve certainly been shouting it from the rooftops, but clearly the trend has finally gone high-fashion. Charlotte Free was spotted at Chanel’s Cruise show the other day with a blend of orange-pink hair, proving that rainbow strands are definitely here to stay. [Style.com]

4. Find out which foods can actually cure all of your beauty problems, simply by eating them. [Byrdie]

5. “Hand lifts” are on the rise due to the increase of engagement selfies – yes, really – in order for brides-to-be to have pretty fingers in their pics. [Elle]

