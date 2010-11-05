Get Sienna Miller’s Stunning Look, For Less!

The lovely Sienna Miller is a red carpet favorite and we adore her impeccable fashion style as much as we love her for her tasteful and fun approach to makeup. Want to get this lovely look (perfect for dinner or drinks after work) for less? Our friends at Hollywood Life recreate it with cost-effective (and skin beneficial) Neutrogena Cosmetics*!

The look starts with flawless skin, so be sure to cover up any imperfections. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector with SPF 25 will cover up any dark circles or blemishes while it gives you an overall glow.

Speaking of glow, I’m now personally obsessed with the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Custom Glow Blush & Bronzer Duo, which contains everything you need for a perfect flush paired with a sun-kissed glow.

Sienna is rocking some major lashes here, which keeps her eyes from disappearing with such a minimal makeup look. Get similar volume with Neutrogena Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara.

The standout part of this beauty look is Sienna’s lip color, which you can recreate with Neutrogena MoistureShine gloss in Wine Wellness, a wine-colored hue that will look gorgeous on almost any skin tone.

* Please note that Sienna Miller is not a spokesperson for Neutrogena Cosmetics

Photo: © Andreas Rentz/WireImage

