Copy Sienna Miller’s ‘Cool Girl’ Style From the Golden Globes

Sienna Miller has an undeniably chic way about her – the actress somehow always oozes cool, no matter what she does. When she arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet last night, we were immediately saving her picture to our Pinterest “hairstyle” boards as our next haircut. Twitter and Instagram lit up with the same reaction – basically, we all want Sienna’s style.

Well, now we know how to get it, straight from the ladies who prepped her last night. Suave celebrity stylist Jenny Cho was in charge of that effortlessly texture bob, and the fabulous Charlotte Tilbury gave her a Grace Kelly-inspired makeup look. Below are the tips on how to get the look.

Starting with the hair (because, that hair!) Jenny wanted to create a “beautiful, side-swept textured look on Sienna to play against her stunning beaded dress, and to keep everything fresh and effortless.” She began by making a deep side part on towel-dried hair, and misting Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing Weightless Blow Dry Spray all over. She then dried hair with a paddle brush.

Jenny then created loose waves using a medium sized curling iron on small sections of hair, and repeated around the entire head. To add texture, Jenny apply Suave Professionals Refresh & Revive Dry Shampoo and shook out the curls to break them up and make them look more natural. To finish, she added Suave Professionals Natural Infusion Moisturizing Oil Spray from mid-shaft to ends (to add shine back into the hair after spraying the dry shampoo) and then finished with hairspray for hold.

As for the makeup, Charlotte used a combination of Light Wonder Foundation shades (6 Medium and 7 Medium) and Retoucher Concealer where needed. She then powdered down the center of the face to finish her skin. To enhance Sienna’s brows, Brow Lift in Grace K and Cara D were used. For Sienna’s eyes, an eye pencil was added along the lash line for depth. A blend of The Sophisticate shadow, Pop, and Barbella Brown were used to create a sultry smokey eye.

To complete the look, Charlotte enhanced Sienna’s cheekbones with bronzer and highlight, and finished the entire look with a blend of nude lipsticks – specifically, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna and a touch of K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Nude Kate.