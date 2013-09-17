Sienna Miller’s Temporary Face Tattoo: Cute or Childish?

Apparently Sienna Miller wears her heart on her … face. The actress stepped out for a party at London Fashion Week sporting a black top hat and a red heart drawn on her cheek with what looks to be lip liner.

Sienna’s face paint is certainly in keeping with her “boho” style, but we can’t help but wonder if the look is a bit immature for the 31-year-old mother of one.

Maybe we have it backwards, and face art is actually becoming a thing for chic grown-ups? Sienna’s look does bear a striking resemblance to the temporary face tattoos that Chanel showed for its 2013 cruise collection, after all.

Would you wear a design on your face like Sienna Miller?

