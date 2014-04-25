Learn How to Get This Chic Side-Swept Hairstyle

Kate Upton has been quite busy lately, announcing her new position as a face of Bobbi Brown and then jumping into a press tour for her role in “The Other Woman.” But, she has of course looked stunning the entire time, with some help from some fantastic hair and makeup artists. The other night, for the New York premiere of the film, Upton wore a Saint Laurent ensemble paired with a chic side-swept hairstlye and bold red lip.

Hairstylist Peter Butler was inspired by her downtown Parisian chic look and wanted to keep her style “very hip and French yet still maintain Upton’s all-American girl” look. We loved this look so much that we wanted to know how to steal it for ourselves, and Butler gave us the scoop. Find out how to get it with his tips below:

To begin styling, apply John Frieda Luxurious Volume Volume Building Mousse to clean, wet hair.

Next, blow dry hair with a thick, round brush concentrating on adding volume.

Then spritz John Frieda Luxurious Volume Fine to Full Blowout Spray to add extra volume at the roots.

Using a 2 1/2 inch curling iron, create soft waves around the ends of your hair, but not a full flip. Then pull your hair into a side part and neatly pin the hair back.

After letting the waves cool, finish the look with John Frieda Sheer Blonde Crystal Clear Shape & Shimmer Hairspray to hold and keep flyaways away.

Would you try this look out for a fun night out? Let us know in the comments below!

