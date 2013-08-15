Side Ponytails are Really a Thing: How to Wear Them the Right Way

When you hear the term: side ponytail, hair nightmares of the ’80s may start dancing in your head, but we are here to change that. The days of the overly hairsprayed, overly crimped and over scrunchied side ponytails have come and gone and it is time to welcome the modern day side ponytail.

The reinvented updo has been seen on numerous runways and has even become a go-to red carpet look for some of our favorite celebrities. From conservative to romantic there is a side ponytail to fit every occasion. Click through our slideshow above for some ponytail inspiration and your scrunchy invaded nightmares will become a thing of the past.

