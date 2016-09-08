How to Do a Side French Braid on Short Hair

Oh, what’s that? Braids are awesome? We hadn’t heard. Annoyingly, though, most braid inspo is pretty prejudiced against short hair (just take a look at Pinterest–every one of those girls has flowing mermaid hair). But we love short hair, and we want everyone to be able to rock braids without piling on the extensions. So we turned to Edgar Parra, stylist at Sally Hershberger, for help. His solution: a simple side French braid. And rather than just tell you how to do it and run away, we demonstrated it on a real person, with real hair, and real braiding abilities.

1. Divide your hair in half, from one ear to the other (essentially where you’d place a headband), and clip the back half of your hair up and away from your face.

2. Starting on one side of your head, just over your temple, braid your hair up and over your head, keeping the braid tight and close to your hairline.

3. Continue braiding your hair over your other ear and all the way to the ends, tying off the ends with a clear elastic.

4. Gently tug at the edges of the braid to fatten it up, pulling and massaging the edges until it’s wide and a bit messy.

5. Pin the braid to the nape of your neck, then unclip the rest of your hair, shake it out, and let it hang over the braid.

Yeah, you probably could have figured this one out on the picture alone, but, hey, a little instruction never hurt anyone. Now go forth into this world as a new, expertly braided person, and let your short-hair flag fly.

Hairstylist: Edgar Parra

Photographer: Primo Bolo III

Model: Rachel Adler