WATCH: How to Create a Side Fishtail Braid

It’s Braids Week on Daily Makeover! Check in all this week for braided hairstyle inspiration, tips and tutorials.

A fishtail braid should be in everyone’s hairstyle repertoire. Not only is this look way easier than it appears, but it’s the perfect solution when you don’t have time to shampoo (and comes off as way more put together than a ponytail). The best part? This style actually looks better when hair’s a little messy. Watch and learn how to get the look with Halli Bivona, stylist at the John Barrett Braid Bar in NYC.

Video by: Alissa Huff

