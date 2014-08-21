Stunning Side Braid Hairstyles You Haven’t Tried Yet

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to plaits, we have a bit of a bias towards side braid hairstyles. They’re simple, they’re flattering on everyone, and there are so many variations that it’s pretty impossible to be bored. Sure, we love practically every braid in the book, but swing ’em to the side and we can’t get enough.

To keep you on your toes in the hairstyling department, we found some of the coolest side braid hairstyles on Pinterest — that you haven’t seen a million times. Take a look at our favorites below, and tell us which hairstyle you’ll be trying!

Instead of gathering all of your hair for a side braid, put just your bangs into a French braid, then continue down the length of your hair with a classic three-strand braid for a different look.

A few knots and a couple of strands is all you need for this perfectly messy twist on a side braid.

“Frozen” fans, get excited, because this Elsa-inspired braid is all you’ve ever wanted for your hair.

This tiny side braid hairstyle is one of our favorites because it works with practically every length of hair.

If you’ve got hair that rivals a mermaid’s, this basket weave side braid hairstyle is for you.

One part braid and one part topsy tail, this side hairstyle is so simple, but so chic.

You really can’t go wrong with a romantic side braid, especially if you’ve got some naturally pretty makeup to go with the hairstyle.

The only thing better than a cute little side braid hairstyle is a side braid hairstyle with ombre color, like this one.