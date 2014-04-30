StyleCaster
Share

Instagram Insta-Glam: Stunning Side Braids

What's hot
StyleCaster

Instagram Insta-Glam: Stunning Side Braids

Ashley Okwuosa
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Stunning Side Braids
9 Start slideshow

Braids are the staple warm weather hairstyle, and though we love our classic French or sophisticated milkmaid braid, sometimes we like to switch things up a bit. Feel like you’ve been wearing the same plait for an endless amount of time? Try donning a side braid for a fun new take on the look.

We clearly aren’t the only ones buzzing about side braids, because our Instagram feed has been chock full of them lately. We’ve put together a few of our favorite braided hairstyles from this week above. Tell us which look you love the most in the comments below!

More From Beauty High: 
Prom Updos: Get Milkmaid Braids for Prom
A Braided Hairstyle That’s Perfect for Prom
Braided Hairstyles to Try This Spring

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

If you didn't want to braid your hair to the side before, you will now. 

Looking for a prom-worthy side braid? @Nikkinoodlemua's look is a perfect example. 

@Aztigurbansalon's intricate braid is at the top of our list of looks to DIY. 

Another look worthy of a formal night out, we love @Aztigurbansalon's spin on the side braid. 

How could you not love @Amberfillerup's messy fishtail braid? 

Looking for a casual way to wear your hair? @Loveitliveitlocket gets it right. 

@Makeupbyshygirl's side braid is positively bridal. 

Rock a trendy side braid just like @Jesssteingard — and dare we say Kristen Stewart

This summer-friendly braid on @Maddierenee96 might just be our favorite one yet. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Papaya

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Papaya
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share