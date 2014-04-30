Instagram Insta-Glam: Stunning Side Braids

Braids are the staple warm weather hairstyle, and though we love our classic French or sophisticated milkmaid braid, sometimes we like to switch things up a bit. Feel like you’ve been wearing the same plait for an endless amount of time? Try donning a side braid for a fun new take on the look.

We clearly aren’t the only ones buzzing about side braids, because our Instagram feed has been chock full of them lately. We’ve put together a few of our favorite braided hairstyles from this week above. Tell us which look you love the most in the comments below!

