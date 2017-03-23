Sia Looks So Different Without Her Signature Wig

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Sia looks straight unrecognizable without her signature wig. Good, but fully unrecognizable. [Marie Claire]

This gold eyeshadow palette might be the ultimate gold eyeshadow palette. [Allure]

The brand that millennials are most obsessed with isn’t Zara or Forever21. Nope: It’s Lululemon. [WhoWhatWear]

Watch Lena Dunham get her eyebrows microbladed. [Vogue]

If some conservatives have their way, women might lose pregnancy and maternity care under the new healthcare plan. [Elle]

These were the most popular beauty products on Amazon last year. [Bustle]

Your next button-down shirt should be from the men’s section at Target, apparently. [Racked]

Sephora is giving free workshops to men and women facing cancer. [Teen Vogue]