Shu Uemura’s Spring Specials

Move over pencils and make way liquid–Shu Uemura has reinvented eyeliner with their new Painting Gel Liners. These creamy takes on traditional eyeliner glide smoothly across the skin and are blendable and mixable like old school pencils yet last all day after setting. The formula is waterproof as well as sebum, sweat, and tear resistant, making these flake-free, smudge-free eye definers ideal for humid summer days.

Available in nine colors, the gel liners can be mixed and matched for a customizable look. Enhance eye definition with Black, Night Blue, and Brown, the darkest shades; accent the eye with intensely opaque White and Vivid Blue; use the translucent Green and Purple, with their metallic pearls, for eyeliner that can be blended into eye shadow; and finish off the look with Gold or Silver for added texture and shine. Try applying the gel liners with Shu Uemura’s new portable sable eye lining brush for a smooth and even application.

Shu Uemera lovers living in NYC will have the opportunity to meet Gina Brooke, Shu Uemura’s Artistic Director and makeup artist to the stars, on June 13. Brooke will make a rare appearance at Barney’s Madison Avenue before she leaves to tour with Madonna. The makeup maven will be around, by appointment only, to divulge her exclusive beauty tricks, share her must-have beauty products of the season, and create customized looks for each client, which she will teach you how to recreate at home. She will only be there from 11am to 7pm, so space, obviously, is both limited and coveted –call for an appointment ASAP.

Shu Uemura Painting Gel Liner, $24.00, shuuemura-usa.com

Portable Eye Lining Brush Suggested Retail Price: $28.00, shuuemura-usa.com

For an appointment with Gina Brooke, call 212.833.2007