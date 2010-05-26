Shu Uemura’s Foam On The Range, These Aren’t Your ’80s Mousses

There is something pretty great about rediscovery, especially when it comes to beauty products. Like, say, resurrecting a perfume you used to love as a teenager I just started wearing Kenzos Parfum Dt again after a very, very long hiatus and I find myself as smitten as I once was.

Mousse is another product that has lay dormant in my beauty repertoire for a great many years. Maybe its because the word alone transports me back to a time when spiral perms and scrunchies were de rigeur not exactly hair moments that I need to be reminded of. But Ive discovered that the value of mousse as a styling accessory is undeniable it simply does things to my hair that all those creams, sprays and gels cannot accomplish.

And though Shu Uemura has opted to dub the two new products in their fancy Art of Hair line foams, they are clearly mousses. And they are absolutely worth springing for. The Kaze Wave foam (kaze means little wind in Japanese) will tame and smooth curly and slightly wavy hair without making it crunchy, while the Ample Angora foam is surprisingly lightweight but still manages to pump up fine hair. Officially into mousse all over again.

$33 each, available at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com

