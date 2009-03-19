Shu Uemura Unveils New Collection of Luxe Lashes

Lashes have been getting a lot of attention as of late. Between the FDA-approved Latisse designed to enhance eyelash growth and cosmetics companies introducing false eyelashes that are getting all the more outrageous, Shu Uemura unveils their new fall collection in New York City. According to WWD, Shu Uemura’s international artistic director Kakuyasu Uchiide presented the four new pairs of eyelashes, which are part of the Tokyo Lash Bar 2009 line. In what can be described as the most decadent of synthetic lashes to date, rhinestones, leaf motifs, and feathers, were among the materials used to create these eye-openers.

Sadly, since these aren’t available until next fall, the brand’s Tokyo Lash Bar 2008 will have to hold you over. Lucky for you, the sequin, crystal, and lace creations are still available on their website and retail from $18 to $50. Shu Uemura also collaborated with designer Victor & Rolf to create three pairs of couture eyelashes as well, which are a bit more expensive at $95 a pair.