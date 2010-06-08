Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Kaze Wave

Glamorous waves are totally covetable, but for some of us, no matter how badly we want soft, glossy coils, our hair doesn’t always cooperate to give us what we please. Shu Uemura introduces their new texturizing foam that’s designed to enhance hair’s natural wave to provide you with shiny, glam, volumized waves that look naturally gorgeous, never frizzy. Its key ingredient, acacia gum, is a natural gum made of hardened sap derived from wild trees in Africa, meaning this foam will give your hair the perfect amount of hold without making it feel crunchy or stiff. It also features ceramides to help repair past heat damage and UV filters to protect your hair from the sun’s damaging rays.

Price: $33.00

Where To Buy: shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com