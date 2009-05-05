Shu Uemura Launches a New Site

As if we needed another reason to love shu uemura and add to our stockpile of eyelash curlers, they’ve gone and given their site a makeover and are giving us a discount to boot. And because some of us like to have our say with everything right down to eye shadow, we think the coolest feature here is the DIY palette. You can drag and drop eye shadows and blushes into the exact spot in the compact, meaning you can forever avoid worrysome pairings of that perfect grey shadow with a hideous coral blush.

Once you’ve mastered your shades, enter NEWSITEBLOG and receive a 20% discount on purchase(s) plus complimentary standard shipping with any purchase over $50 between TODAY and May 7, 2009.