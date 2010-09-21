Shu Uemura Art Of Hair ShuSu Sleek Smoothing Treatment

There’s dry hair and then there is DRY hair. Women who have super-coarse, thick, sensitized hair usually have to do battle with their manes every day just to make hair behave. Not any more thanks to this new sleekening treatment by Shu Uemura. Inspired (and named after) a 500-year-old Japanese silk weaving technique, this smoothing mask is chock full of ingredients to make even the unruliest hair look sleek and chic. Its’ star ingredient is black cumin oil, which nourishes and smoothes the hair cuticle, banishing unwanted pouf while still leaving hair feeling lightweight and fluid.

Price: $65

Where To Buy: shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com

