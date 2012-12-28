The One Thing: Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-In-Cream Gives You Soft Locks

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

It’s hard to find a beauty junkie nowadays who hasn’t put their hair through some form of torture, whether it be heat styling, color processing or even just the tugging and pulling from everyday hairstyles. That’s why Shu Uemura’s classic product, Essence Absolue has long been a favorite of many – the oil instantly replenishes the hair with moisture while giving it high shine.

Now, the brand has developed the same product into a cream form. Giving you all of the same benefits of the oil in an easy-to-use cream, the Nourishing Oil-In-Cream can be used to moisturize dry hair, battle frizz and provide UV protection.

What Makes It Different:

The nourishing cream helps to tame unruly or dry hair by mixing in a dollop on wet hair, and then drying. So, no matter how you style your hair, you’ll have some help when it comes to flyaways.

The cream basically combines UV protection, frizz control and shine spray all in one.

Plus, you can’t really beat the smell (or nourishment) of camellia oil.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Any product that helps to streamline our morning beauty routines yet still gives us gorgeous results, is a win in our books. Whether you blow dry your hair straight or diffuse for beachy curls, this product helps to tame frizz and still leave you with soft, touchable locks.

Where to buy: Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Oil-in-Cream, $45, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com