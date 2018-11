Photo: Jayne Scalisi

New York City. Model Shu Pei Qin describer her style as “simple and comforable.” We love her effortless layers, which give her a chic, yet still comfy look. Extra-long, textured tresses in, what else, layers helps frame her face while bleached eyebrows and a nude lip provide an interesting intersection of modern and classic style.

